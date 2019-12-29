February 25, 1950 December 27, 2019 Jimmy Powers, age 69, of Hardy, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1950, to the late Garfield and Maureen Powers. Surviving are his wife, Janet Powers; son, J.J. Powers and wife, Crystal; mother-in-law, Virginia Lewis; many cousins, family members and close friends. Funeral services will be conducted from Crossroads Community Church, 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, with Pastor Rick Smithers officiating. Interment will follow in Oylers Chapel Cemetery with military honors. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Crossroads Community Church, 565 Bonbrook Mill Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. His family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Crossroads Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
