November 24, 2019 James Daniel (Jimmy) Powers, 75, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He graduated from Northside High School and was employed in the tire industry for 54 years having worked for BF Goodrich, TCI, White Tire, GCR and McCarthy Tire. Jimmy attended Rainbow Forest Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his son, Dane Johnson Powers; parents, Billy and Edna Powers; and brother, Randolph Powers. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Melinda; four sons, Alan Powers and wife, Susan, Philip Powers, David Powers, and Willie Wood; grandchildren, Kendra, Remington, Kyle, Jacob, Josiah, Gabriella, and Isabella; one great-grandchild, Colt; one sister, Rebecca Crowder and her husband, Denny; and many other family members and special friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Grooms officiating. Interment will follow in the St.Clair Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider the Rainbow Forest Baptist Church Mission Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

