August 12, 2019 Frank (DD) Powers, 81, of Moneta, Va., passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Victoria. DD is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary E. Powers; children, Frankie Powers and Susie Powers; grandchildren, Stephanie and Steven; great-grandchildren, Charles, William, Liam, Ellie, Miranda, Steven Jr., Tanner and Zoey; sisters, Bobbie and Sue; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 8 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor David Derrow officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

