January 8, 2020 Edna S. Powers, 94, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was married to her lifelong loving husband, Jack Powers for 75 years. Mr. Powers was deceased five weeks ago. Edna worked at Halmode Apparel for 18 plus years. She loved gardening, working in her flowers, cooking, quilting and dressing her many dolls. Edna was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was the oldest lifelong member of Shady Grove Fire & Rescue Department where she worked in the kitchen. Edna is survived by her loving son, Carl Powers and wife, Louise; loving daughters, Carolyn Simmons (Garland), Connie Harman and friend, Wayne Coppola; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. We appreciate all Carilion Clinic Hospice did while taking care of Edna. Also, her special daughter-in-law and caregiver, Louise Powers, and special nurse, Brandy. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel from 4 until 6 p.m. A service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel. Interment will be at Shady Grove Baptist Cemetery.
