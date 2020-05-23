May 20, 2020 David Leigh Powers, 34, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at St. Clair Cemetery in Botetourt County. The family requests no flowers please. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

