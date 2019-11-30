POWERS Albert Otis November 29, 2019 Albert (Jack) Otis Powers, 94, of Blue Ridge, passed away November 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Edna S. Powers; son, Carl Powers (Louise); daughters, Carolyn Simmons (Garland), Connie Harmon and friend Wayne Coppola; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; special daughter-in-law, Louise Powers; special nurse Brandy. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019 Lotz Vinton Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held on December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lotz Vinton Chapel interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Heart Association.

