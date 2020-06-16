June 13, 2020 John Robert Powell, 79, of Montvale, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He retired after thirty-eight years from Norfolk Western/Norfolk Southern Railroad. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Mae Ross Powell; his son, Charles R. Powell; and his daughter, Penny Powell Arrington. A funeral service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery with Pastor A.C. Holland officiating. Memorials and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.updikefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

To send flowers to the family of John Powell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 16
Graveside Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
11:00AM
Greenwood Cemetery
1311 Park Street
Bedford, VA 24523
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.