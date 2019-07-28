July 12, 2019 William Hunter (Scoot) Powell III, of Long Island City, N.Y., died unexpectedly on July12, 2019 in Montauk, N.Y. He was 52. He was born in Beaver Falls, Pa. in 1966 and grew up in Roanoke where he attended Patrick Henry High School and graduated from Hargrave Military Academy. In 1989 he received a degree in Economics from Elon University where he was founding member of the Theta Omega chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After college he enjoyed a successful career in medical sales and marketing in both Los Angeles and New York. He was an accomplished comedian, writer and actor, having appeared in several films and TV shows. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild. His survivors include his mother, Beth McKim Powell; sisters, Virginia P. Lodge and Lizanne P. Shaver; and six nieces and nephews, Emily Holland, Brenna Cummings, Jesse Lodge, Mary Hunter Shaver, Anne Pierson Shave and Liam Stribling Shave; and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, William Hunter Powell Jr. A graveside service was held on July 20, 2019 at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Upper Montclair, N.J. A memorial service followed at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Contributions to Apple Ridge Farm, www.appleridge.org, in Scoot's memory would be most appreciated by the family.
