Powell Ida Christine September 12, 1936 February 11, 2020 After a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Ida "Christine" Powell, 83, of Salem, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Christine was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Almond; second husband, Kenneth Powell; and granddaughter, Madison Powell. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Lorie Powell; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Desiree Almond; granddaughter, Elizabeth Almond; and very special friend, Dorothy Dickason. She was a devout Christian. Nothing meant more to her than her love for God and her church friends and family. She was a long-time member of both Lynn Haven Baptist and West Salem Baptist Churches. The family will accept visitors from 1 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, a funeral service will immediately follow. She will be laid to rest at East Hill Cemetery in Salem. The Rev. Chris Kingery will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Donation Processing - The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
