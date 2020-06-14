June 4, 2020 Henry Lewis "Louie" Powell, 65, of Rocky Mount, Va., departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, CN Powell and Iris Thurman Powell; brothers, Allen Powell, Jacob Powell and Robert Lynch; sister, Paula Stansky; and three special pets, King, Homer, and Romeo. He is survived by his brother, Darrell Powell (Tiffany) of Glade Hill, Va.; sisters, Deborah Miller (Bob) of Mechanicsville, Va., Melissa Gay (Glenn) of Glen Allen, Va., and Maria Wise of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; brother-in-law, Benjie Stansky of Kill Devil Hills, N.C.; nieces, Cricket Maiden (Jeff), Becky Akers (Greg), Deanna Spivey (Jason), Claire Stansky, Melissa Powell, Winborne Wise, and Hannah Powell; nephews, Matt Powell, Travis Powell, Kyle Stansky, Dewey-Weber Wise, and Joel Powell; a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his final faithful canine companion, Grady. Louie was born a generation too late. For him, life was best lived in Mayberry, where everybody knew everybody and kindness and gentle humor abounded. No computers, no cell phones, no particular hurry to get anywhere, and especially no 24-hour news cycle spewing anger and division. In these grim and chaotic times, please remember to give everyone you meet a Louie smile. And if you don't have an Aunt Bea to hug you and bake you a pie, just close your eyes and imagine. It will do your heart good. The family will receive friends at Flora Funeral Service on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Due to current safety concerns there will be no formal service. Inurnment will be private. The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood, 1804 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.

