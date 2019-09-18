POWELL Darothy Hart September 16, 2019 Darothy Hart Powell, 94, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. A celebration of Darothy's life will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke with Pastor Jon Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

