March 14, 2020 Carol Ann Tinsley Powell, 75, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.