POWE, Mary Rivers June 16, 1926 - October 13, 2019 Mary Rivers Powe, was born on James Island, S.C. on June 16, 1926, to Elias Lynch and Dorothy Reid Rivers. She died on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was 93. Her beloved husband, Walker Halliburton Powe predeceased her on October 26, 2001. Her eldest daughter, Ellen Meredith Miller died on October 11, 2002. Her brothers, Elias Lynch Rivers of Bethesda, Md., died on December 21, 2013, and John Rivers of Black Mountain, N.C. died on August 1, 2019. She is survived by Joanna Claire Stallings, Goldsboro, N.C. and her granddaughter, Megan Seabrook Stallings of Morgantown, N.C. Her step-children, Cheryl Ambrust of Austin, Texas, Hal Powe of Santa Fe, N.M., Candy Obenhaus of Midland, Texas and their respective spouses, David, Lynn, and Lawrence. Mary graduated from Memminger High School in Charleston, S.C. She completed an Associates degree in Business. She was the the first civilian employee on the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary worked as a bookkeeper for Harrisburg Hospital, Harrisburg, Pa., Deckman and Associates, Camp Hill, Pa., as well as the Agricultural Department and Public Affairs at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg Va. until her retirement. Mary was an avid reader, book club member, and world traveler. She enjoyed entertaining and cooking. She was an active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Blacksburg, Va. for more than 46 years. Mary's family is deeply appreciative of the excellent care given by the staff of Warm Hearth, Good Samaritan Hospice, her friends and church family. Each one kept her engaged in the community after her world narrowed. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, Pastor Monica Weber will preside at the service of Word and Sacrament. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 600 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, Va. or Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. 24018.
