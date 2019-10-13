POTTER William Martin November 22, 1941 October 11, 2019 William Martin (Bill) Potter, 77, of Lexington, Va., died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born November 22, 1941 in Augusta County, a son of the late Theodore Martin Potter and Mary Kathryn Potter. Bill attended Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church faithfully, and had graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1960. He loved to play sports, a few of his favorites being; bowling, golf, tennis, softball, and racing. He used his kind heart to mentor to the local youth. He is survived by his wife, Diane Potter; children, Deborah Knick (Jerry), Randy Potter, Jill Beaudry (Will); grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Nina, Alicia, Dallas, Jaden, Daniel, Sophia, Axel; and sister, Mary Bryant. A memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Patrick Lanaghan officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St. New York, N.Y. 10016, or Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church 73 Sam Houston Way Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.