POTTER William Martin November 22, 1941 October 11, 2019 William Martin (Bill) Potter, 77, of Lexington, Va., died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. Born November 22, 1941 in Augusta County, a son of the late Theodore Martin Potter and Mary Kathryn Potter. Bill attended Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church faithfully, and had graduated from Brownsburg High School in 1960. He loved to play sports, a few of his favorites being; bowling, golf, tennis, softball, and racing. He used his kind heart to mentor to the local youth. He is survived by his wife, Diane Potter; children, Deborah Knick (Jerry), Randy Potter, Jill Beaudry (Will); grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Nina, Alicia, Dallas, Jaden, Daniel, Sophia, Axel; and sister, Mary Bryant. A memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Patrick Lanaghan officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers family suggests memorial contributions to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St. New York, N.Y. 10016, or Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church 73 Sam Houston Way Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.