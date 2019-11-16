PORTERFIELD Wendell August 19, 1929 November 13, 2019 Wendell Porterfield, 90, of Newport, Va., departed this life suddenly, but peacefully Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 at the home of his son in Blacksburg, Va. Born in Giles County on August 19, 1929, to Ira and Zettie Songer Porterfield, he had just celebrated his 90th Birthday. Wendell grew up a lover of baseball. He would have made a successful career playing the game he loved had he not been drafted to serve his country in the Korean War in which he was wounded. He was a member of the Newport-Mt Olivet United Methodist Church in Newport, Va., where he never met a stranger and always made new friends. He was also an avid deer hunter, enjoyed golfing, ginseng, and hunting, but most of all he loved his family and friends. He was loved by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, the love of his life Delorous R Porterfield; his son, Corey Blake Porterfield; his brothers, Junior, Emmett, and Elmer; and a sister Lilleon. He leaves to cherish his memory his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Lisa Porterfield of Blacksburg; a daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and Greg Smith of Maybrook; his grandchildren, Jarod and Jordan Porterfield, Ashley Cooper (Junior), and Trey Smith; his great grandchildren, Katlyn, Kandice, and Rowdy Cooper; a brother-in-law, Darrell Rader of Rockville, Md.; and a sister-in-law Melita Rader of Blacksburg, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a funeral service for Wendell at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Newport-Mt Olivet United Methodist Church with the Reverend Morris Fleischer and family friend, Douglas Martin officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Newport Cemetery-Newport, Va. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Newport-Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church , P O Box 133, Newport, Va. The family wishes to send special thanks to the friends and neighbors on Franklin Drive that always watched out for him when he was walking. The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.