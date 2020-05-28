June 30, 1925 May 26, 2020 Mildred "Millie" Meadows Porterfield, 94, of Roanoke, passed quietly from this life to her eternal life. She was a resident of Our Lady of the Valley Nursing Facility following a stroke in October 2019. She was born on June 30, 1925, in Shenandoah, Va., to John Jennings Meadows and Daisy Marie Rhodes Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harry Bernard Porterfield and her sister, Mary M. Helvestine. She leaves behind her loving sister-in-law, Sara Porterfield Eades of Elicott City, Md., and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews, not only in the Roanoke Valley but also in Shenandoah, Stanley, and Broadway, Va., North Carolina, Texas, and Arizona. Millie spent her early years in Shenandoah, Va. After graduation, she enrolled in the Lewis-Gale School of Nursing and graduated several years later with her RN Degree. She spent her life helping others. A long standing member of St. John Lutheran Church, Brambleton Ave., Millie participated in the choir for many years after which she assumed her place as a faithful member of the congregation. In her later years, her health made it impossible for her to attend services. She had many wonderful friends at St. John, and she valued their visits each and every day. We cherish her memory. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.
