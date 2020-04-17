April 14, 2020 Bobby F. "Juice" Porterfield, 85, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his family farm in Newport, Virginia. Son of the late Alva Frank and Mattie Pauline Porterfield. He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life for over 60 years, "his sweetie" Dana Poteet Porterfield and their children, Clark Porterfield of Newport, Nora Hughes (Bo) of Narrows, Beth Anderson (Mark) of Pearisburg, and Curt (Christine) of Newport. His nine grandchildren, Sydney and Alex Porterfield, Steven Hughes and Tara H. Sanders (Timmy), Kayleigh and Rhiannon Anderson, Derek (Brittany), Alyssa P. East (Jacob), and Landon Porterfield. He leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Ethan Hughes, Sadie Sanders, Trenton Stoevener, Lyla, Judah, and Elijah Porterfield. Bobby also leaves three sisters Ruth P. DeHaven of Franklin, Va., Mary Ann P. Walker of Littleton, Colo., and Joyce P. Miller (Carl) of Orlando, Fla. He leaves many nieces and nephews, their spouses, children, and great grandchildren. In addition to a special niece Paulette Frazier (Leroy) and Lori Porterfield. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Earl Kitchener "Kit" Porterfield (Mary "Ebb"); and sisters, Janie P. Foley (Tommy), Winnie P. Strickler (Conway), Illma P. Pyles, Lorraine "Doe" Martin (Pete), Mattie P. Silver (Jack), Barbara P. West (Stu); and a grandson, Isaak Anderson. Bobby was a honor graduate of Newport High school where he was highly active in agriculture and served as the Virginia Ambassador at the FFA National Convention. He was a talented baseball player and lover of the game where he developed the nickname "Juice" to which many old friends still call him. A lifelong farmer, Bobby showed a love for growing many things besides his family. After serving in the Army and following his Dad's footsteps as a dairy farmer, he became the local "milkman" picking up cans and delivering them to the creamery. He switched to beef cattle and was the first to bring the Charolais breed to Giles County. Shortly after he began work at Poly Scientific (now Moog) as a machinist and retired there after 30 years. Aside for the love of beef cattle production, he enjoyed beekeeping, raising a garden, tending to his orchard, and operating his sawmill. He was a highly skilled wood carpenter, rock mason, machinist, and gardener. He was best at being a teacher, a supervisor and a mischievous prankster. In retirement, he enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and spending time with his grandchildren and maintaining control of the remote. He was lifelong member and elder of Sherry Memorial Christian Church in Newport where he used his talents building the rock church sign and many other projects. His favorite day was Sunday when he could sit on the porch or back pew to fellowship with family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held on the family farm. Once lifted the family plans to have a memorial service at Sherry Memorial Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send memorial gifts to Sherry Memorial Christian Church in his honor. Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va. will handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to KendallFuneralHome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Bishop removes outspoken priest from ministry in Martinsville, Rocky Mount
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.