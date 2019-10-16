May 14, 1942 October 14, 2019 Alvin Clark Porterfield of Roanoke, Va., was born on May 14, 1942, and left this earth on Monday, October 14, 2019, after a long illness. There to welcome him in Heaven was our Heavenly Father, along with his earthly father, Herbert Porterfield, a lay pastor who passed when Alvin was only five. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Carol Porterfield; a special daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David Michie; the lights of his life, his grandson, Clark Michie, and Victoria Goodman. Also surviving him are four loving sisters, Mildred Mills and Helen Conklin of Petersburg, Marjorie Chaney (Herman) of Hollins, and Arnetta Nichols of Check; three sisters-in-law, Bernice, Lois and Geraldine Porterfield; too many nieces and nephews to list; and dear friends, Wayne and Brenda Michie, and Becky and Clark Goodman. Preceding him in death were his mother and stepfather, Cordelia and Al Wickham; four brothers, Charles, Bob, Jim and John Porterfield; and two sisters, Wanda Houk and Shirley Meadows. He worked for 10 years with Johnson – Carper/Singer Furniture and then retired from Yokohama Tire in Salem after 23 years of service. He served in the United States Army for 3.5 years. His greatest enjoyment came from riding his ATV and being surrounded by nature on paths familiar to him from his childhood in his beloved West Virginia mountains. Thank you to all of the doctors and caregivers at Carilion Hospital and Clinic who took care of him. A special thank you is given to Dr. Merten, Dr. Buck and the entire staff of Blue Ridge Cancer Care. The family is also very grateful to Good Shepherd Hospice for the excellent care given. Finally, our sincere thanks for all of the prayers and concern during this time. Graveside Services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Chaplain John Furman of Gentle Shepherd Hospice officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

