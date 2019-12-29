July 26, 1940 December 24, 2019 Peggy Jean Brumfield Porter, formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019, after spending the afternoon with her family by her side. Peggy was born on July 26, 1940 in Pulaski, Va., to the late Thomas L. and Helen Price Brumfield. She was a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School and married the late C. Vaughn Porter in 1960. Peggy spoke fondly of her time working for Kroger, Norfolk Southern, and General Electric. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, Roanoke for many years and found her love for missions in her WMU circle. In the last few years, as her mobility decreased, Peggy faithfully watched First Baptist Woodstock church service online almost every Sunday morning. Peggy was a wonderfully devoted mother to Phil and Judi and gave them both a childhood full of love, happiness, and plenty of Jesus. Nothing meant more to Peggy than her family and she loved visiting her children as they lived all around the world in Australia, China, Cyprus, Turkey, and Thailand. She loved her visits to Giles County and she faithfully kept up with family all over the country on social media. She was a proud Grandma Peggy/Poppy to her six grandchildren who will remember her as supportive, loving, and devoted. Her grandchildren will miss their Grandma Peggy/Poppy being the first like or comment on every Facebook picture, but they are thankful she was dancing with Granddaddy on Christmas morning. Peggy always enjoyed cheering her "Hoos" during every basketball game and loved Tony Bennett. Peggy was predeceased by her husband, C. Vaughn Porter; her parents, Thomas L. and Helen Price Brumfield; and her sister, Doris Ripley. She is survived by her two children, Phil Porter and wife, Liz, Charlottesville, and Judith Withers and husband, Todd, Richmond. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kati Fang and husband, Justin, Zachary Porter, Gillian Withers, Allison Porter, Price Withers, and Tait Withers. Her surviving brothers and sisters are Shirley Carlen, Mary Sutphin, Tom Brumfield Jr. (Donna), James Brumfield (Betsy), Brenda Holloman (Andy), Linda Gould (Jeff), and Rick Brumfield (Lisa). A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the Celebration Service will be at 2 p.m. The Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. In lieu of flowers, Peggy's family is requesting that friends and family donate to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) at the University of Virginia (fcauva.org). Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
