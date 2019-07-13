PORTER, Nancy Jones July 6, 2019 Nancy Jones Porter, 67, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Windfield and Anna Mae Underwood Jones; a Brother, Marty Jones and a sister, Anna Marie Jones. She was an LPN for Wythe Medical Associates for many years. She is survived by her husband, C.W. Porter, Max Meadows; Two Sons, Brian "Doobie" and Billie Porter, Max Meadows, Jason "Mooch" Porter, Max Meadows; Kristi Porter, Pearisburg, Misty Blevins, Princeton, WV; Four Sisters, Donna Eldridge, Richmond, Linda And Joe Bolinsky, Big Stone Gap, Martha June and Mario Esqueff, Max Meadows and Susie Eldridge, Kingsport, Tenn.; Three Grandchildren, Adam, Allison and Jaden Porter; Several Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces And Great Nephews; Special Friends Joyce Martin and Lena Davis. A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 the Barnett Funeral Home, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Cindy Privette. A Nightingale service will be conducted by the Medi-Home Hospice. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until service time Monday evening, July 15, 2019 at the Barnett Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.highlandfuneralservice.com Barnett Funeral Home is serving the Porter Family
