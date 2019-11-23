POPE John J. September 9, 1933 November 21, 2019 Jake grew up on a cattle farm in Max Meadows, Va., and didn't shy away from hard work, lifting heavy bales of hay all day, but he never got too tired to go to the swimming hole after work. This got him in shape to play football in high school and college. He played both offense and defense. Jake worked at AT&T for a number of years. He had the talent and was placed in a position of authority. He was an avid UVA fan and loved to banter back and forth with his Hokie friends and family. Jake was very devoted to his wife, Sue of 45 years. Sue preceded him in death on June 29, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin F. Pope and Pearl Swecker Pope; sons, David M. Pope and John S. Pope; sisters, Ruth P. (Jean) Holston & Elizabeth Pope; brothers, William E. Pope & Benjamin F. Pope Jr.; sister-in-law, Audrey L. (Pat) Pope; brother-in-law, Cecil Holston. Jake is survived by his sister, Anna Belle (Ann) Pope; brother, Tom Pope and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Barnett Funeral Home, 325 Church Street Wytheville, Va. 24382. A funeral service follows at 3 p.m.

