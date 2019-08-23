POOLE, Wanda Sutherland Weddle May 3, 1940 - August 20, 2019 Wanda Sutherland Weddle Poole, Born May 3, 1940, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Lonnie J. Weddle; her mother, Mary Sutherland Polston; stepfather, Howard Polston, and father, Dennis J. Sutherland. Surviving are her husband Bennie Poole of Greer, S.C.; daughter, Karen Weddle Wofford (Jeff) of Radford, Va.; son, Garrett Weddle (Meg) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Weddle of Walkertown, N.C., and daughter, Nikki Washer (Michael) of Spartanburg, S.C. Also surviving are two brothers, Dennis Sutherland (Pat) of Cleveland, Ohio and Jack Sutherland (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wanda loved her extensive family which included nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Completely devoted wife and mother, Wanda was a beautiful person inside and out. She joyously displayed her talents of managing a well-run home, sewing clothes for her daughters, singing soprano with her sweet voice in the church choir, cooking, lovingly caring for her children, and being a faithful friend to many. After successfully guiding her children into adulthood, she discovered another talent of retail sales and enjoyed selling women's clothing in a local department store. Wanda dedicated her life to nurturing and supporting her family. She will be missed by many, but her family is confident and content that she is now in the presence of God, reunited with her first love, enjoying a healed body and mind. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, Va., and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. She was born in Galax and will be laid to rest there. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com

