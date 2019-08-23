POOLE, Wanda Sutherland Weddle May 3, 1940 - August 20, 2019 Wanda Sutherland Weddle Poole, Born May 3, 1940, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 55 years, Lonnie J. Weddle; her mother, Mary Sutherland Polston; stepfather, Howard Polston, and father, Dennis J. Sutherland. Surviving are her husband Bennie Poole of Greer, S.C.; daughter, Karen Weddle Wofford (Jeff) of Radford, Va.; son, Garrett Weddle (Meg) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Lisa Weddle of Walkertown, N.C., and daughter, Nikki Washer (Michael) of Spartanburg, S.C. Also surviving are two brothers, Dennis Sutherland (Pat) of Cleveland, Ohio and Jack Sutherland (Laura) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wanda loved her extensive family which included nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Completely devoted wife and mother, Wanda was a beautiful person inside and out. She joyously displayed her talents of managing a well-run home, sewing clothes for her daughters, singing soprano with her sweet voice in the church choir, cooking, lovingly caring for her children, and being a faithful friend to many. After successfully guiding her children into adulthood, she discovered another talent of retail sales and enjoyed selling women's clothing in a local department store. Wanda dedicated her life to nurturing and supporting her family. She will be missed by many, but her family is confident and content that she is now in the presence of God, reunited with her first love, enjoying a healed body and mind. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home in Galax, Va., and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Community Cemetery. She was born in Galax and will be laid to rest there. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
-
More than 20 middle schoolers treated for heat illnesses on Calfee Park field trip
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.