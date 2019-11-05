POLLARD Juanita Geraldine November 3, 2019 Juanita Geraldine (Jerry) Pollard, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. A celebration of Jerry's life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church, 3706 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, with the Reverend Herb Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home-Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com

