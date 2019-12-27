December 29, 1916 December 26, 2019 Lessie Lula Jones Polk received her wings on Thursday, December 26, 2019, quietly in her home. She was born in Laurens County, S.C. to the late Lillie Mae Weir Jones and Nicholas Jones on December 29, 1916. She was an active member of Price Memorial AME Zion Church until her health began to fail. Lessie was the first African American to be president of the Democratic Women of the Roanoke Valley, but most of all she loved family and was "Big Mama" to many. Lessie was united in marriage to the late Raymond E. Polk Sr. and five children were born to this union, three of whom preceded her in death, Raymond Jr., James Douglas and Delores Polk Douglas. Her son, Ralph Polk, of Danville, Va.; and daughter, Gloria Polk Manns, of Roanoke, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends are her survivors. The family visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Polk, Lessie Lula Jones
To plant a tree in memory of Lessie Polk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.