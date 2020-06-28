May 31, 1943 June 20, 2020 Dale S. Poindexter, 77, of Moneta, died Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Dolly Poindexter; sisters, Roma Poindexter and Rose Dowdy; brother, Herbert "Herbie" Poindexter. Dale is survived by his wife Patsy Poindexter; daughter, Jodee Arndt and husband, Michael and their children, Brian, Joey, Jacob, Adam, and Becca; son, Judd Poindexter and his daughter, Evan; step-daughter, Amy Crawford Tindell and son, Owen; sisters-in-law, Robin Palmer, Julie Richard, and Tammy Ingebritson; brothers-in-law, Fred and David Reynolds; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent Covid-19 polices, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home Chapel. (540)366-0707.

