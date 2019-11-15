November 9, 2019 Beloved wife, mother and "Maw Maw" Valinda Shannon Poff, 66, of Buchanan, Va., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 35 years, Ira Lee Poff. She lives on in the hearts of her children, Seanmichael and his wife, Kaitlyn, Becky and her husband, Josh, Johnny and his wife, Trish, and Amy and her Stacey. Valinda doted on her grandchildren, Maddie, Jake, Hunter, Britney, Gracie, Peyton and Zach; as well as great-grandchildren, Axel, Huntleigh and Alayna. She is survived by siblings, Ray and Shirley. Valinda was preceded in death by her mother, Annie; and siblings, Louise, Donnie and Sam. She was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard where she served as a radio specialist and fell in love with a handsome staff sergeant who would become the love of her life, Ira. Valinda was a lover of people, always known for sharing stories, telling jokes and making friends with just about everyone she would meet. Memorial Services for Valinda will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel in Botetourt with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. Graveside Military Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police continue search for suspect in Franklin County homicide
-
An inmate claimed his life sentence ended when he 'died' and was revived. An Iowa court disagrees.
-
Virginia Tech football: On Bud Foster Day, Hokies' defense shuts down Wake Forest
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
McFarling: At long last, Hokies are up and running
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.