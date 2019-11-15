November 9, 2019 Beloved wife, mother and "Maw Maw" Valinda Shannon Poff, 66, of Buchanan, Va., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 35 years, Ira Lee Poff. She lives on in the hearts of her children, Seanmichael and his wife, Kaitlyn, Becky and her husband, Josh, Johnny and his wife, Trish, and Amy and her Stacey. Valinda doted on her grandchildren, Maddie, Jake, Hunter, Britney, Gracie, Peyton and Zach; as well as great-grandchildren, Axel, Huntleigh and Alayna. She is survived by siblings, Ray and Shirley. Valinda was preceded in death by her mother, Annie; and siblings, Louise, Donnie and Sam. She was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard where she served as a radio specialist and fell in love with a handsome staff sergeant who would become the love of her life, Ira. Valinda was a lover of people, always known for sharing stories, telling jokes and making friends with just about everyone she would meet. Memorial Services for Valinda will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel in Botetourt with Pastor T.G. Ayers officiating. Graveside Military Honors will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

