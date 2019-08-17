July 7, 1944 August 14, 2019 Ronald Lee Poff, 75, of Fincastle, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Roanoke, Va., on July 7, 1944. Ronald graduated from William Byrd High School and worked at Norfolk Southern Railroad for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. Ronald was an active member at Hollins Road Church of the Brethren. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie B. Poff; his children, daughter, Carrie Poff-Tripi and her husband, Peter Tripi; sons, Ryan Poff and his wife, Melanie, and Roy L. Poff; granddaughter, Adelyn Tripi; grandson, Maximus Tripi; his mother, Eudora Poff; and sisters, Denise Durham and Doreen Tolley. A Memorial Service will be conducted at noon on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Oakey's North chapel with Pastor E.B. Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

