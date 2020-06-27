June 25, 2020 Jack B. Poff, of Christiansburg, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Anita Poff; son, Todd Poff; daughter-in-law, Renee Poff; along with grandchildren, Jordan Poff and Karley Poff. Jack is also survived by siblings, David Poff (Barbara), Becky Rea; special niece, Sue Reavis (Herm); as well as a host of other family and friends. Jack served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Co after 32 years of employment. After retirement he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Kroontje Health Care Center and Carilion New River Hospice for the excellent care provided to Jack during his illness. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services are on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Paul Song officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Poff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.