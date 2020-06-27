June 25, 2020 Jack B. Poff, of Christiansburg, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Anita Poff; son, Todd Poff; daughter-in-law, Renee Poff; along with grandchildren, Jordan Poff and Karley Poff. Jack is also survived by siblings, David Poff (Barbara), Becky Rea; special niece, Sue Reavis (Herm); as well as a host of other family and friends. Jack served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Co after 32 years of employment. After retirement he was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a longtime member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Kroontje Health Care Center and Carilion New River Hospice for the excellent care provided to Jack during his illness. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services are on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Paul Song officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Got these brands in your closet? You've hit a resale goldmine
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.