April 8, 1932 May 10, 2020 David Lee Poff, 88, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. David was born on April 8, 1932, in Vicker, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mamie Poff; brother, Odell; sister, Thelma, and daughter, Karen. He is survived by his loving wife, Fredene; sons, Dennis (Beth), Rick (Juliann), and Gary (Teresa); sister, Betty; sister-in-law, Phoebe; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. David (aka Midnight Milker) was a Ruritan member for 54 years, serving his community through the Belmont II Ruritan Club and was a Tom Downing Fellow. He worked at Lynchburg Foundry for 31 years and many would know him as he was an avid farmer and slaughtered many cows and pigs through the years. He loved to go pheasant hunting annually with a group of friends in South Dakota, but we think they all liked Ms. South Dakota better. Due to current government restrictions, no services will be held. A private graveside service will be held at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. A memorial service will be held at Belview United Methodist Church at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Backpack Program at Belview United Methodist Church, 3619 Onyx Drive Radford, Va. The Poff family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

