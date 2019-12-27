December 25, 2019 Carl Gean Poff, age 79, of Boones Mill, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Floyd County, Va., he was the son of the late Millard O. Poff Sr. and Ruby Vest Poff. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Gwendolene Howard. Carl was known for his skills as a diesel mechanic formerly working for Tom's Foods and Coca Cola Bottling. Carl served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a man of faith and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee. Surviving is his wife of 36 years, Odessa Poff; daughter, Melissa Shonkwiler (Don); son, Ron Poff (Maricel); special grandson, Kai Shonkwiler. Also surviving are three brothers, Hubert "Buddy" Poff (Shirley), Junior Poff (Frances), Roger Poff (Emma); two sisters, Josephine Thomas and Frances Sowers (James). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to New Hope United Methodist Church, PO Box 88, Callaway, VA 24067, or a charity of your choice. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt 220 Chapel) with Pastor Amy Pannell officiating. His family will be receiving friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 220, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
Poff, Carl Gean
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
62 Virginia Market Place Dr
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
