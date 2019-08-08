May 8, 1930 August 6, 2019 M. Dale Poe, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was born in Mullens, W.Va., on May 8, 1930, to the late Everett and Helen Poe. Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1952 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Dale practiced real estate in Roanoke for over 50 years. He was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church. Dale loved spending time at Smith Mountain Lake, playing golf and was an avid sports fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kent Poe. Dale is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Poe; three children, Nancy Poe, Bill Poe (Cheryl), and Susan Freedgood (Charlie); four grandchildren, Dani Poe (Shawn Swain), Ben Poe, Sam Freedgood, and Jake Freedgood; four great-grandchildren, Quentin Swain, Jackson Swain, Hudson Swain, and Harlow Swain; brothers, Tom Poe and J.D. Poe (Paula); sister-in-law, Sue Poe; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregiver, Victoria, and also to Good Samaritan Hospice. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Christ Episcopal Church with the Rev. Alexander MacPhail officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
