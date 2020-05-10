June 14, 1946 May 5, 2020 Samuel Lewis Poage, 73, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born June 14, 1946, son of the late Lewis George and Anna Lena Brown Poage. Samuel retired from United States Postal Service. He served in country in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1968. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet Weeks Poage; stepson, Randy Weeks and wife, Regina; and a number of nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with the Rev. James Steele officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

