POAGE Gloria A. October 27, 2019 Mrs. Gloria A. Poage, 76, of Marietta, Ga., passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was born in Boones Mill, Va., the daughter of Lacy Carl and Etta Fisher Argabright. She had lived in the Marietta area for 12 years having moved from the Roanoke area, where she was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. She had a passion for quilting and loved her grandchildren dearly. She was a member of The Church of the Apostles in Atlanta. Mrs. Poage had worked at Norfolk Southern and WATC in Atlanta before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles H. Poage. Survived by her sons, Charles Lee Poage and his wife, Alicia, John Hugh Poage and his wife, Farrah; sister, LaVerne Brown; grandchildren, Isabella Poage, Sofia Poage, Nicholas Poage, Gianna Poage and Ashton Poage. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Stan Carder officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, Ga. 30060. 770-432-0771.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.