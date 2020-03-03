December 3, 1921 March 1, 2020 Audra Metz Poage, 98, of Roanoke, Va., was called home to be with the Father and her loved ones on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in Pulaski County, Va., on December 3, 1921, daughter of the late Charles E. McCoy and Reba A. Harkrader McCoy. Audra was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Ira H. Poage; sisters, Ruth L. McCoy and Lois Akers Wilson; and brother, John A. Akers. She moved from Pulaski County in 1949 to Roanoke the day they raised the star on Mill Mountain, and she would laugh and say they raised the star for her. Audra never met a stranger and loved all she came in contact with during her journey. She worked for several local businesses, but her favorite and most challenging job was at the Radford Arsenal when she was younger. Audra loved spending the summers with her husband camping with friends in Nags Head, N.C. She was a member of Haran Baptist Church where she worshipped with fellow friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Don Summerville officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. A visitation time will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
