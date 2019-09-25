POAGE Alma Geraldine Travis October 7, 1917 September 22, 2019 Alma Geraldine Travis Poage, 101, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Salem Terrace at Harrogate. She was born October 7, 1917 in Roanoke, Va. She was the daughter of William Franklin Travis and Bura Alma Cole Travis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Clarence Oran Poage and special cousin Virginia Cole Thomas. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Ronald Conner; son and daughter-in-law, Dickie and Patty Poage; grandchildren, Angela Dillard, Fred Conner, Steve Conner, and Katie Alls; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews. She is also survived by a special cousin, Dorothy Cole Shiflet of Waynesboro, Va. Clarence and Geraldine owned Poage's Grocery. Geraldine worked as sales clerk at Newberry's in Salem, and was an American Greeting Card representative. She loved gardening, camping in their motor home, fishing, and crafts of all kinds. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church and the Salem Senior Center. Thanks to Salem Terrace at Harrogate Staff for their special care and kindness for Alma Geraldine and family. Thanks, also, for the recent care given by Heartland Hospice Care Staff. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lotz Salem Chapel with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Flowers are appreciated, however, please consider donations to Salem Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke man was last real son of a Confederate veteran
-
What's next for the Valley View Sears store? Experts see several options.
-
Roanoke attorney, former substitute judge guilty of assaulting dancer at strip club
-
Montgomery County courthouse employee charged with firearm possession offense
-
Virginia Tech hoodie with designed bullet holes pulled; school and others react
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Don't miss your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to experience The Velveteen Rabbit!
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.