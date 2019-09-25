POAGE Alma Geraldine Travis October 7, 1917 September 22, 2019 Alma Geraldine Travis Poage, 101, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Salem Terrace at Harrogate. She was born October 7, 1917 in Roanoke, Va. She was the daughter of William Franklin Travis and Bura Alma Cole Travis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Clarence Oran Poage and special cousin Virginia Cole Thomas. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Ronald Conner; son and daughter-in-law, Dickie and Patty Poage; grandchildren, Angela Dillard, Fred Conner, Steve Conner, and Katie Alls; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews. She is also survived by a special cousin, Dorothy Cole Shiflet of Waynesboro, Va. Clarence and Geraldine owned Poage's Grocery. Geraldine worked as sales clerk at Newberry's in Salem, and was an American Greeting Card representative. She loved gardening, camping in their motor home, fishing, and crafts of all kinds. She was an active member of Salem Baptist Church and the Salem Senior Center. Thanks to Salem Terrace at Harrogate Staff for their special care and kindness for Alma Geraldine and family. Thanks, also, for the recent care given by Heartland Hospice Care Staff. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lotz Salem Chapel with the Rev. Tom Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Flowers are appreciated, however, please consider donations to Salem Baptist Church or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com.

