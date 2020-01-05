January 3, 2020 Shirley White Plymale, 84, of Roanoke, Va., died on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was a member of Rosalind Hills Baptist Church. Shirley retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin D. and Thelma White; brother, Charles E. White; and son-in-law, John Cain. Shirley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ashton Plymale of Roanoke; daughters, Karen P. Tyree of New York, N.Y., Keely Cain of Ann Arbor, Mich.; three grandchildren, Cole Plymale, Rae Tyree and Sophie Cain; sister, Audrey Wiley of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church with the Rev. Joe Elmore officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosalind Hills Baptist Church; The Roanoke Rescue Mission or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
