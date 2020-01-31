November 4, 1926 January 27, 2020 Mary Ruth Abshire Plotner, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, in Vinton, Va. Born on November 4, 1926, in Martinsburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late William Franklin and Emma Leona Hutton Abshire. She was a member of Mays Memorial United Methodist Church. She is survived by one son, Vic Plotner of Roanoke, Va.; one daughter, Brenda Jones of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Tammy Floyd, Chad Farmer, Marshal Plotner, and Robin Plotner and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Plotner; two sons, Terry L. and Kenneth D. Plotner; two grandchildren, Vicki Anthony, and Brian Plotner; brothers, Paul and Robert Abshire; and three sisters, Louise DuBreuil, Elsie Donaldson, and Elizabeth Link. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. Interment will be held at Rosedale Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hedgesville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 135, Hedgesville, WV 25427.
