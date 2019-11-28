November 25, 2019 William Norbourne (Bill) Pleasants, 82, Roanoke, Va., left his earthly home on Monday, November 25, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorial may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

