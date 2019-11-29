July 3, 1937 November 25, 2019 On Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019, William Norbourne (Bill) Pleasants, 82, of Roanoke, Va., left his earthly home and entered his Heavenly home to join loved ones who have gone before him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Bill will be sorely missed! Born on July 3, 1937, in Covington, Va., he moved to Roanoke at an early age. As a youngster, Bill was a Boy Scout and also delivered newspapers. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School. Shortly after graduation, Bill served as a member of the National Guard for six years and was discharged in 1966. For most of his career he worked in sales, initially in office supplies. Bill then changed to hardware sales, retiring after almost 35 years from Brambleton Hardware, now Ace Hardware. He enjoyed his customers and coworkers, leading him to defer full retirement until age 80 ½! His customers thought just as highly of him as he did of them!!! A family man, Bill always put the needs of his family first and foremost. He loved spending time with everyone at birthday celebrations and holiday occasions and any other opportunities that came about. The little ones were the apple of his eye and they loved their Paw Paw! Crockett Springs Methodist Church in Shawsville welcomed Bill as a member many years ago. He remained active as long as his health permitted. Bill was an avid reader of Civil War and World War II history. He was also a sports enthusiast, including Richard Petty and his #43 car, The Boston Red Sox, and the Washington Redskins. He was also a loyal Virginia Tech Hokie! Surviving Bill is his loving family including his wife, Mary W. Pleasants; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon L. and John E. Michaels; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Crystal L. and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Aria Z., P. Jayden and E. Lucas Noel; stepdaughters and stepson, Margaret Sisson, Melissa Foster and Tim Foster; sister, Faye Pleasants; and many other relative and friends. Bill was predeceased by his father, John W. Pleasants; mother, Myrle Pleasants Bush; stepfather, Lewis O. Bush; wife, Zona P. Pleasants; son, James W. Pleasants; brothers, Willard E. Shearin and Robert T. Pleasants; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Flowers will be appreciated, or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
