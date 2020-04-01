August 21, 1941 March 29, 2020 On Sunday, March 29, 2020, Mary Willis Foster Pleasants, 78, of Shawsville, went to be with the Lord. She was born on August 21, 1941, to the late Earnest and Gertrude Willis of Floyd, Va. She worked many years as a nurse at Community Hospital and Richfield Nursing Home. She was also a manager for many years at Brookemead Home for Adults in Shawsville. She also had a degree in Cosmetology where she operated a beauty shop at her home. She was a member of Crockett Springs United Methodist Church. Surviving Mary is her brother, Monroe Willis and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Faye Pleasants; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Allen Sisson; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Drema Foster; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Jones Foster and John Foster of Indiana; stepdaughter, Sharon Michaels and husband, John; grandchildren, Christopher Sisson and (wife, Leslie), Adam Sisson and (wife, Amber), Kendall Sisson and Scarlett Sisson; Isaac Jones and (wife, Sara), John Timothy (JT) Foster; stepgranddaughter, Crystal Noel and husband, Jimmy; great-granddaughters, Charlotte Sisson and Rayley Anne Sisson; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Buckner, Rheygan Flowers, Irvin Allen Flowers; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Aria, P. Jayden, and E. Lucas Noel; and many more nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Earnest and Gertrude Willis; her first husband, David Gardner Foster; her son, Michael Joseph Foster; two granddaughters, Erica Lauren Jones and Ava Elaine Foster; stepson, Jimmy W. Pleasants and her second husband, William "Bill" Pleasants. The graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Crockett Springs United Methodist Church in Shawsville or to Shawsville Rescue Squad.

