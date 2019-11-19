PLATTER Betty Lou Martin November 10, 1942 November 16, 2019 Betty Lou Martin Platter, 77, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born November 10, 1942 in Salem, Va. She was the wife of the late David Wilmer Platter and the daughter of Brown Lee Martin Sr. and Lura Mae Beason Martin, both deceased. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online Condolences at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.