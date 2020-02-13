February 11, 2020 Sylvia M. Plasters, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Plasters; parents, Lee and June McVeigh; brother, Jim McVeigh; and sister, Frances Phlegar. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Debbie Dooley (Keith) and Beth Lane (Mark Harris); grandchildren, Christian Lane, Cory Lane, Katie Cunningham, and Kerry Dooley; sisters, Rosa Lee Osborne (Ralph) and Betty Hall; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. Her life calling was being a Registered Nurse and she took great pride and joy in helping others. The family sincerely appreciates Lisha and Barb with Heartland Hospice and would like to thank the staff of Friendship Manor 4 West for their excellent care they provided for their mother. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Stanley officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park's Chapel of Light. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia PLASTERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.