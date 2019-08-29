July 21, 1941 August 27, 2019 JoAnne R. Piper, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 6:45 a.m. at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on Monday, July 21, 1941, to the late Joe Thomas and Ruby Whitaker Burk. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hale Ray Sr.; and by her 2nd husband, Francis Edward Piper. She was a loving and caring mother to Linda Barlow and husband, C.W. and Jack Ray Jr.; she spoiled her seven grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Matt, Justin, Jack III, Casey, Chase, Tynea, and Janelle; she adored her five great-grandchildren, Reagan, Isabella, Sofia, Landen, and Lane; special friend, L.E. and her dog Paco; as well as many other loving family members and dear friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va., with Rev. Greg Moser officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va. Special thanks to the Palliative Care team at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

