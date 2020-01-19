January 14, 2020 Norma Jean Pinson, 83, of Roanoke, Va., and Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service on Monday at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
PINSON, Norma Jean
To plant a tree in memory of Norma PINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.