April 29, 2020 Donald "Don" Pinkard, 82, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Don is survived by his wife, Janice Light Pinkard; son, Bob Pinkard (Cathy); daughter, Dean McElroy (Mark); stepchildren, Brandon Jackson and Derek Jackson; grandchildren, John Mark McElroy and Jordan McElroy. Per Don's wishes there will be no services planned. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pinkard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.