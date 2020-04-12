February 25, 1989 April 10, 2020 With deepest sorrow, we announce that Jacob Steven Pillis, age 31, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend left his Earthly home to go to his Heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020, in his home in Salem, Va. Jacob was a light that shined brightly and everyone that knew him has been touched by his love for life and sense of humor. Jacob never met a stranger. He loved nothing better than spending time with family and friends. He was devoted to all things Va. Tech, especially football, and so enjoyed Saturday tailgates before each home game. Jacob loved live concerts and attended many with his family and friends across the United States. Jacob was a graduate of Salem High School. He held a Bachelor's degree from Va. Tech and a Master's Degree from Radford University. Jacob will be missed everyday by his father and mother, Steve and Robin Pillis, brother and sister-in-law, Zachary Pillis and Leigh Lively, the love of his life, Sarah Hall, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many great friends. We know Jacob is now with his paternal grandfather and grandmother, George and Sue Pillis (Toad and Nana) and his maternal grandfather, Lacy Stinnett Jr. who all preceded him in death. Due to the issues with social gathering at this time, a private service was held on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son in Salem, Va. We would like to invite all who knew and loved Jacob to join us for a celebration of life at a later date. At that time, we would love to hear stories and memories about Jacob as we know there are many unknown to us. The family would like to express their thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care they provide for Jacob and the support for his family. An online guestbook is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

