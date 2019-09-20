PILLION Paul Gene September 17, 2019 Paul Gene Pillion, 64, of Buchanan, Va., formerly of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, James J. Pillion. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joyce Thrasher Pillion; mother, Janet Pillion; sisters, Barbara (Jim) Holliger; Jennifer Pillion; Lori (Fred) Baltrusis; brothers, Randy (Judy) Pillion; Ron (Melody) Pillion; brother-in-law, Forrest (Sandra) Thrasher; nieces and nephews, Avis, Charles, Erik, Adam, Nathan, John, and Ryan. Funeral Services will be held at the Goodwin Funeral Home in Frankfort, Ind. with burial at Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.