Michael Pilcz, 84, of Huddleston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church with Father Salvador Añonuevo celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
