Michael Pilcz, 84, of Huddleston, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church with Father Salvador Añonuevo celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Pilcz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.