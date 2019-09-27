PIERCE Sally Anne Sutcliffe August 22, 1932 September 25, 2019 Sally Anne Sutcliffe Pierce, (Grammy) to us, 87, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in her home. She was graduate of Radford University, a gifted artist that shared her talents with the community and as a teacher in the Montgomery Public School System. She continued to teach us all about dignity and grace in her battle with Alzheimer's. She will always be cherished as a loving, patient spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John William Sutcliffe II. Sally is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Felix Pierce. She is also survived by her daughter, Patricia Pierce Jones; daughter, Jennifer Pierce Hody; son, Dr. Christopher Pierce, as well as eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family is especially grateful for her loving and dedicated caregivers, Diana Kennedy, Kelly Apisa and Jeanine Marshall. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. this Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Michael Lutheran Church on Merrimac Road. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Michael Lutheran Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.