October 25, 2019 Billy Pierce, 77, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was retired from the truck weighing program at Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Billy has been married to Barbara Pierce for almost 57 years. He is also survived by his son, Wayne; his daughter, Vicki; his grandsons, Josh, Andrew and Jacob; his granddaughters, Nikki and Savanah Hale; his brothers, Jeff (twin) and wife, Mary, Bobby and wife, Shelia, and Jimmy and wife, Irene; special niece, Debbie; nephew, Charlie; and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with interment following at 2 p.m. at Mt. Rose Cemetery, Glade Springs, Va. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 until 9 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home. There will be a dinner for the family at Family Bible Fellowship Church from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday as well. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.